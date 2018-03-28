The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a stop-motion recreation of the rooftop face-off from the third act of Ghostbusters. Plus, Isle of Dogs star Jeff Goldblum answers the internet’s most searched questions about him, and a new video essay will change the way you watch the classic mob drama GoodFellas.

Diamond Select Toys put together this stop-motion animated Ghostbusters scene using their awesome action figure line. What’s even cooler is that they use the diorama that you can build after you collect all the figures to build the rooftop where they face-off with Gozer the Gozerian.

Jeff Goldblum participated in Wired‘s ongoing web video series where celebrities answer the internet’s most searched questions. Of course, this is the best installment simply because it has Jeff Goldblum being Jeff Goldblum, and that’s always one of the best treats anyone can have to star their day off. He answers questions about his unique cadence, his IQ And much more.

Finally, Clickhole put together this fascinating video essay that will change the way you watch Martin Scorsese’s classic film GoodFellas. For example, did you know that the reason there’s narration in the movie is to express the idea that gangsters are very rude and always talk during the movie? No, I’ll bet you didn’t