The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a Star Wars video remix bridges the original trilogy with the prequels and the new trilogy in a very cool way. Plus, watch Dunkirk and Darkest Hour get mashed up into one epic historical drama, and see how the cast of Saturday Night Live rushes from Studio 8H to the Rockefeller Center ice rink.

First up, YouTuber voordeel has created this awesome mash-up of all eras of by using visual and narrative parallels between various characters across all eight of the primary installments of the saga so far. It’s an outstanding remix of footage and soundtracks that presents Star Wars in a very interesting light.

Next up, YouTuber Joseph Vargas (via Collider)created this trailer mash-up of Dunkirk and Darkest Hour, providing two different perspectives of this moment in history. As interesting as this idea is, presenting both movies as a singular story deprives each of their individual strengths. Even so, bridging these two movies works rather well as a mere trailer.

Finally, see how the cast of Saturday Night Live makes it all the way from Studio 8H down to the Rockefeller Center ice rink in just three minutes for the traditional Christmas episode farewell.