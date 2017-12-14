The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this special Star Wars: The Last Jedi edition, the cast of the latest sequel answers questions from some adorable kids. Plus, go through the ABCs of The Last Jedi to get filled in on some details you might want to know about the sequel (avoiding any spoilers), and the cast of the movie also answers the Internet’s most searched questions about Star Wars.

First up, People Magazine got some adorable kids to ask questions to the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and they happily answer them. Watch as Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega and more respond to some cute questions about all things related to Star Wars.

Next up, ScreenRant runs through the ABCs of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, providing some background information on new characters and settings while also recalling some important details from the original trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And yes, Porgs make an appearance just as you hoped they would.

Finally, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran and Domhnall Gleeson answer the internet’s most searched questions about Star Wars and themselves. It’s great to see the whole cast having some fun after working together in a galaxy far, far away.