(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, an incredible illusion makes it look like a speeder bike from Return of the Jedi is flying around New York City. Plus, see how many of the Easter eggs you missed in the second season of Stranger Things and learn about some vintage horror movies from before the Great Depression that are scarier than most horror movies today.

Easily winning Halloween this year, Lithium Cycles used electric bicycles from Super 73 and some strategically placed mirrors to create some incredible speeder bike replicas inspired by Return of the Jedi. They even staged a bit of a chase around the streets of New York City, which you can watch in the video above. If you’d like to see how they built these awesome speeder bikes, check out this video over here.

If you’ve already made it through all of the second season of Stranger Things, make sure to check out this video from ScreenCrush pointing out a ton of Easter eggs and movie references. Some seem like they might be a bit of a stretch, others are right on the money, and some you may not have even realized. Check them out, and then watch the whole season over again.

Finally, Halloween may be over, but if you’re still looking for a good scare, Cracked has put together a little list of movies made before the Great Depression that are still terrifying today. In fact, some of these movies might be scarier than most of the ohrror movies released into theaters today.