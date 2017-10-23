(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Sesame Street delivers their own family friendly version of The Walking Dead. Plus, watch Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo recap the entire first season of the Netflix series, and experience the Star Wars prequels in the style of Family Guy with series voice star Seth Green.

Sesame Street does a fine job of keeping up with pop culture trends, and their latest attempt at parodying one of the more popular shows on TV comes in the form of a spoof of The Walking Dead. But it’s made a little more family friendly by being called The Walking Gingerbread, putting gingerbread cookies in place of zombies, and instead of being hungry for brains, they’re hungry for cookies (because kids still need to know about cannibalism). Enjoy!

Next up, Gaten Matarazzo was a fan favorite out of the group of kids at the center of Stranger Things, so who better to recap the first season of the series before the second season debuts later this week? Teen Vogue had the young actor go through the first eight episodes of the show in under seven minutes, using a variety of key props to help him visualize everything as best he can.

Finally, the Nerdist podcast Talkin’ Toons with Rob Paulsen brought Seth Green on the show for a little fun involving a recreation of a certain scene from the Star Wars prequels with Chris Griffin from Family Guy as Anakin Skywalker. Making things even more silly, Rob Paulsen plays Obi-Wan Kenobi as Pinky from Pinky & The Brain and Animaniacs. Hearing Chris Griffin as the whiny Anakin Skywalker is absolutely hilarious and it makes me wish we could get the Family Guy version of the prequels at some point.