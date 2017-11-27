The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch Sesame Street‘s wonderful parody of Stranger Things 2. Plus, watch the first 17 minutes of the fifth season premiere of Agents of SHIELD, and check out an interview with Star Wars: The Last Jedi leading lady Daisy Ridley as she builds a LEGO Millennium Falcon.

First up, Sesame Street delivers an outstanding parody of Stranger Things 2 that is appropriately called Sharing Things. Cookie Monster stands in as a snack version of the demogorgon, and he’s on the hunt for treats after he’s eaten everything in the Snack-side Down (where there’s a great reference to fan favorite character Barb). There are so many clever references to the second season of the Netflix series that you just need to watch it right away.

Next up, the fifth season premiere of Agents of SHIELD may not debut until Friday, December 1 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on ABC, but you can watch the first 17 minutes of the two-hour premiere episode right here. Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his pals find themselves in space, face-to-face with some aliens. This should make for an interesting change of pace on the Marvel Studios TV series.

Finally, if you weren’t already in love with Daisy Ridley, then this interview with UK edition of Elle magazine might do the trick. The Star Wars saga star candidly answers questions as she tries to put together the LEGO Millennium Falcon. She doesn’t make much progress (because talking and building a LEGO set is kind of counter productive), but she does continue to be an absolute treasure of a human being.