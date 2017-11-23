The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, try not to cry when you see everything Mr. Poopybutthole has to be thankful for in a Rick and Morty short. Plus, learn about the restoration of movie props and animatronics, and find out all the ways Justice League is similar to Marvel’s The Avengers.

In a touching short, Rick and Morty fan favorite character Mr. Poopybutthole is thankful for the wonderful life he has had, including a wife and son, and even a couple lovely pets. It’s infinitely more touching than you might think it will be, so be prepared to shed a tear or two as you spend time with your own family this week.

Next up, Adam Savage and the crew from Tested went to the workshop of Tom Spina where he’s made a business of repairing, restoring and preserving props and various artifacts from movies and TV shows. In this tour of the workshop, Adam and Tom talk about how they restore various props, including a close-up look at the restoration of one of the animatronic puppets created by Rick Baker for for Gremlins 2.

Finally, the folks at ScreenCrush run through the many ways that Justice League is similar to Marvel’s The Avengers. We’re not just talking about the simple fact that each of the movies is about a superhero team facing some kind of alien threat. There are infinitely more similarities between the two comic book movies.