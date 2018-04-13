The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at the indie comedy gem Super Troopers before the long-anticipated sequel hits theaters next week. Plus, recap everything you need to know before seeing Avengers: Infinity War arrives in a couple weeks, and listen to Bill Hader tell stories from behind the scenes of some of his best roles.

Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind the Sundance selected comedy Super Troopers, takes a look back at their original movie leading up to the release of the sequel. They exchange some stories from behind the scenes, including one bit about shooting within shouting distance of a maximum security prison.

Next up, we probably all have friends who haven’t seen every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe they even have a fear of missing out but don’t have the time to dedicate to watching all 18 of the movies in the extensive crossover franchise. That’s why ScreenCrush made this recap of all the movies in the MCU in just 15 minutes.

Not too long ago, Bill Hader took the time to sit down with GQ and run through some of his favorite roles. Hader has stories from behind the scenes of Superbad where he played Officer Slater, Tropic Thunder where he catered to Tom Cruise’s every need, and of course, Stefon from Saturday Night Live.