The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out the extensive number of Easter eggs from the most recent trailer for Ready Player One. Plus, if you’ve got a friend in your life who needs to learn all about Star Wars before The Last Jedi hits theaters, you can cram with an entire saga recap. And finally, see Kylo Ren cut a little Force Loose as he rage dances his anger out.

First up, the folks at ScreenCrush paid very close attention to every frame of the new Ready Player One trailer, and they caught no less than 62 Easter eggs. Most of them are various pop culture nods and references from inside the world of the OASIS, but they also noticed some interesting story hints that give us an idea of how the film adaptation will be different from the book.

Next up, while we’d rather that people sit down to watch all of the Star Wars movies (yes, even the prequels just for the sake of being a thorough), there’s a chance that some people have an interest in seeing Star Wars: The Last Jedi this weekend, but they don’t have time to watch seven other movies in time. That’s where Screen Junkies comes in with their valuable Star Wars edition of Cram It, telling you everything you need to know in under 19 minutes.

Finally, we know Kylo Ren is filled with rage, and sometimes there’s nothing to do with that rage but fiercely dance it out of your system. That’s why Kylo Ren likes to have his own personal dance sessions to the tune of the Moving Pictures song “Never” from Footloose. The jokesters at Nerdist created a special Star Wars parody of the song while Kylo Ren thrusts his way around the hallways and docking bays of the First Order.