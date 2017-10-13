(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, some genius took all the sounds we have of porgs from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and used them to recreate a very porgy version of the Star Wars theme. Plus, a short film called reStart finds a woman trapped in a time loop, and see what happens when Tyler Perry as Madea becomes the new White House communications director

Porgs are quickly becoming all the rage as we get closer to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In fact, the porg is so popular, that one fan wanted to give porgs the ultimate representation in Star Wars by having their cute little bird sounds form the Star Wars theme composed by John Williams. It sounds like it was made with a Casio keyboard, but we still love it.

Next up, the award-winning Galician sci-fi short film reStart (via io9) finds a woman trapped in a time loop as some kind of experiment that begins to take a serious toll on her mental state. We don’t want to spoil what happens as the movie goes on, but just give it a shot and see what you think.

Finally, in an effort to promote the sequel that everyone wanted, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Tyler Perry stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a little sketch where everyone’s favorite mad black woman becomes the new White House communications director. Say what you will about Tyler Perry, but this makes me want to see him host Saturday Night Live sometime.