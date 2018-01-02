The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the TARDIS console from Peter Capaldi’s tenure as Doctor Who torn down one last time. Plus, watch a video essay deconstructing the train scene from Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man 2, and see one climactic battle from Star Wars: The Last Jedi recreated like an 16-bit video game (but beware of spoilers).

First up, to finish out 2017, the official Doctor Who YouTube channel showed the console room of Peter Capaldi’s TARDIS being torn down for the last time. The finale Twice Upon a Time arrived on Christmas, but Doctor Who will return with a new 13th Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in the fall, and a new TARDIS will be coming with her.

Next up, a video essay from Core Ideas digs deep into Sam Raimi’s sequel Spider-Man 2, specifically the exciting train battle between Spidey and Doc Ock. Often times we think of how great action sequences are, but we never really take a closer consideration as to how meticulously crafted every single moment is, staying true to each character in a variety of ways.

Finally, one final spoiler warning before we continue with this video. This 16-bit recreation of one of the climatic moments of Star Wars: The Last Jedi features the confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren on Crait. It doesn’t quite have the same impact as the movie itself, but it’s the best we can do until we can watch it from the comfort of our own homes.