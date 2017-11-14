The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the directorial debut of actress Kristen Stewart with a short film called Come Swim. Plus, find out what happens in the moments between a movie’s montage, and watch a Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer cut in the style of the most recent Black Panther trailer.

First up, watch the directorial debut of Kristen Stewart with a short film called Come Swim at Refinery 29, featuring a score by St. Vincent. The film is said to depict a surrealistic journey through one man’s imagination, and Stewart told The Guardian, “I just wanted to externalize a very internal feeling that you don’t really talk about until it’s past and then you go, ‘God, I was losing my mind. It’s so crazy, I was such a weirdo for six months, I’m so sorry to all my friends.’ Not to be too heavy about it, because it’s not clinical or anything, but it is a form of depression.” Check it out and see what you think.

You know how movie montages sometimes carry over conversations between different completely different settings? A new sketch from YouTube comedians Chris and Jack shows us exactly with happens with the time between those movie montage moments. Spoiler alert: it’s pretty awkward.

Finally, EMM cut a new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming using the same editing cues and music from the most recent Black Panther trailer. It certainly makes your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man feel a little more badass than the playful high school comedy tone that is struck in the actual movie.