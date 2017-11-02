(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown delivers a rap recap of the Netflix show’s first season. Plus, a video essay runs through a history of the Japanese horror genre, and Kristen Bell performs a mash-up of Frozen and Metallica with DFoo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

You already know that Millie Bobby Brown is outstanding as Eleven on Stranger Things. But did you know that she’s also a pretty damn good rapper? Brown took the time to record a quick rap recap of the first season of Stranger Things on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and she definitely has a penchant for hip-hop.

On the nerdier cinephile side of things, One Hundred Years of Cinema has created a new video essay taking a close look at the Japanese horror genre. They begin with the origins of Japanese terror from the likes of Kaidan and Kabuki in the Edo period and move on through the golden age of more recent hits that have been remade into American horror movies, such as Ringu and Dark Water. If you don’t know much about Japanese horror, this is a great history lesson.

Finally, as part of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Halloween fun, guest host Dave Grohl teamed up with guest Kristen Bell to do a rockin’ rendition of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from the Frozen soundtrack. The tune takes a turn later when it becomes “Enter Snowman,” a riff on Metallica’s famous song “Enter Sandman.” And yes, that’s Dave Grohl with the beard and glasses, dressed up like a retired David Letterman for Halloween. I love that guy.