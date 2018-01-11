The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this special Meryl Streep edition, The Oscar-winning actress and The Post co-star Tom Hanks portray some of each others’ most iconic roles. Plus, The Devil Wears Prada star sits down for a chat with Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live she has some difficulty remembering all of the roles she’s received Oscar nominations for throughout her career.

First up, on The Ellen Show, the comedian and talk show host had Meryl Streep and her first-time co-star Tom Hanks portray some of the most iconic roles that each other is known for. Streep does an impressive Woody from Toy Story and Tom Hanks disappears into the role of The Iron Lady.

Next up, in The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep played a fashion magazine editor largely believed to be based on Anna Wintour, real-life editor in chief of Vogue magazine. Now the two have come together to interview each other for a fun little feature over at Vogue. The conversation turns to sexual harassment, female empowerment, and what Meryl and her daughters talk about around the dining room table.

Finally, Meryl Streep has been nominated 20 times for an Oscar over her long career. However, when it comes to remembering all of the movies she’s been nominated for, she has a bit of trouble, even when a bonus Oscar is the prize.