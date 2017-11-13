The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about the making of Hela’s Headdress worn by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, watch a VHS trailer for Justice League as if it were a TV series in the 1980s, and learn everything you need to know before heading into theaters to see Daddy’s Home 2.

Most of the time Cate Blanchett is seen wearing Hela’s antler headdress in Thor: Ragnarok, the head accessory was created with visual effects. But Jose Fernandez and Ironhead Studio still created a tangible headdress for Blanchett to wear during certain sequences, allowing the actress to have an idea of what it would be like to wear it throughout the rest of the movie. Find out how it was made in a detailed conversation with the folks at Tested.

Next up, find out what Justice League would be like if it were made in the 1980s. This VHS trailer created by YouTuber darc91 feels like the opening credits sequence to a Justice League TV series that would fit alongside the likes of Magnum P.I. That makes me wish that we could have seen Tom Selleck and his incredible mustache in the role of Commissioner Gordon at some point, but apparently it wasn’t meant to be

Finally, if you’re not all caught up on the Daddy’s Home franchise, a new video from Cracked makes sure to tell you everything you need to know before taking the family to see Daddy’s Home 2. It covers everything from Mark Wahlberg‘s arrests for assault to Mel Gibson‘s racist, homophobic and drunk antics. You know, all the things you’d want to know about the stars of a family friendly comedy.