The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see the life size TIE Silencer from Star Wars: The Last Jedi created by one dedicated fan. Plus, James Franco brings The Room director and star Tommy Wiseau to Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Stephen King’s It is made all the more terrifying with Jar Jar Binks.

You might remember Colin Furze, an inventor from Stamford, England, because he built a life size AT-ACT from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as a playhouse for his kids in his backyard as a collaborative project with eBay. Now the two have teamed up again to create a life size TIE Silencer from Star Wars: The Last Jedi measuring 46ft long, 23ft wide, and 14ft high. It also comes with a fully functional BB-9E, and you can check it out on display at Burghley House in Stamford from December 2 through December 10.



With The Disaster Artist hitting limited theaters this weekend, James Franco is making the publicity rounds to promote the movie. When he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, he brought Tommy Wiseau with him, and the director and star of The Room finally revealed where he’s from.

Finally, the folks at How It Should Have Ended have made Stephen King’s It all the more terrifying by replacing Pennywise the Dancing Clown with the infinitely scarier Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.