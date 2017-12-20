The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Kevin Smith gives a lengthy video review of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Plus, learn the cost of certain residences and buildings from famous Christmas movies and see Jodie Foster reprise her role as Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs in a sketch from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

First up, if you’re a Kevin Smith fan, then you know that the Clerks filmmaker is a die hard Star Wars fan. Love him or hate him, Smifth often has some insightful criticism when it comes to geek pop culture, so his feature length review of Star Wars: The Last Jedi might be something worth listening to after you’ve seen the movie.

Next up, Nerdist runs through some famous Christmas movie locations and gives you an estimate of how much it would cost to live in them. They include the Home Alone house and Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard, not to mention the apartment from Elf, which also happens to be the same apartment that Sigourney Weaver lived in from Ghostbusters.

Finally, Jodie Foster reprised her role as Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs while Stephen Colbert played Hannibal Lecter in a sketch about Robert Mueller’s investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. Foster fits nicely back into the role, and the sketch is also pretty funny. Can we get her to host Saturday Night Live again sometime soon?