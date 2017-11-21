The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out some Justice League Easter eggs and references that you might have missed. Plus, see shots from Stranger Things 2 compared with the shots from the various films that inspired them and watch a featurette on the awards hopeful Netflix original movie Mudbound.

Mr. Sunday Movies chimed in over the weekend with their rundown of all the Easter eggs, comic book references, callbacks to previous DCEU movies and more from Justice League. Even though the movie tried to distance itself from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there are still plenty of threads that connect.

Hopefully you’ve already binge watched all of Stranger Things 2. If not, then you might want to steer clear of this video that breaks down all of the visual references the new season makes to fan favorite movies from the past. There are references to Aliens, Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and much more.

Finally, in case you didn’t realize, the acclaimed drama Mudbound is available on Netflix now. The streaming service is hoping this one is bound for some Oscar glory, and if you’re not yet convinced to see it, then maybe this featurette will help convince you otherwise as it lays out the story and shows off the impressive cast that includes Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige and more.