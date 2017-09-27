(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, check out a new edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s recurring Mean Tweets segment, featuring Gal Gadot, Michael Keaton, Kumail Nanjiani and more. Plus, Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford talk about working together on Blade Runner 20149, and Honest Trailers takes aim at Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Gal Gadot reminds everyone where her boobs are, and Kumail Nanjiani delivers a crushing blow to one Twitter user in the latest round of Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, though it’s not one of the better editions of the recurring segment. Still, there are some laughs to be had as celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal and Gwyneth Paltrow react to some harsh words about them online.

Next up, as the early buzz about Blade Runner 2049 sounds even better than we hoped, Wired has delivered an extended chat with co-stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. The two actors talk about being Blade Runners, the first time they met on set and much more.

Finally, in honor of the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, the folks at Screen Junkies decided to take aim at Star Trek: The Next Generation. It’s the only series that has even come close to the legacy of the original Star Trek series, raising the hotly debated topic of whether Captain Kirk or Captain Picard is the better Starfleet officer, but that doesn’t keep it safe from some harmless, humorous jabs.