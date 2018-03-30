The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, we shine a spotlight on Jeff Goldblum as he sits down for a career retrospective from his decades spent on the big screen. Plus, Goldblum talks about Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs while playing with puppies, and he talks about his sexy new Funko POP vinyl figure from Jurassic Park.

Jeff Goldblum has appeared in over 60 movies, and he sat down with Vanity Fair for a 10-minute career retrospective covering everything from his early work in movies like The Fly to his most famous role in Jurassic Park and more. It’s perfectly Jeff Goldblum, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Jeff Goldblum also made a stop by Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb to talk about Isle of Dogs, and to make this interview even more irresistible, they had some puppies on set. Does it get any better than Jeff Goldblum chatting while holding puppies?

Jeff Goldlbum stopped by Conan not too long ago, and of course conversation turned to his recently released Funko POP Vinyl figure modeled after his sexy, injured pose in Jurassic Park that has become iconic on the web. The only problem is that it’s insanely difficult to get one right now, and Target doesn’t know when the exclusive item will be back in stock.