In this edition, Jeff Goldblum tries to explain the meaning of Ragnarok in the title of Marvel Studios’ upcoming sequel Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, comic book artist and writer Neal Adams created a radio play version of the comic Batman vs Elmer Fudd, and Gal Gadot stars in a pre-recorded Saturday Night Live sketch that was cut for time last weekend.

#WhatsRagnarok "Its a subgenre of rock n roll from the city of Ragna somewhere in Eastern Europe – v loud and abrasive music" @furiouscinema pic.twitter.com/kjbDjSU2yU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 10, 2017

Leading up to the release of Thor: Ragnarok, the Marvel Studios social media team is keeping things lively with a little Jeff Goldblum to keep us occupied. The Jurassic Park and Independence Day star reads tweets from various fans trying to define what “Ragnarok” means, and he expands upon them as only Jeff Goldblum can. For more, check out io9’s assembly of the best Jeff Goldblum moments, and check out more from the rest of the cast right here.

Next up, comic book artist and writer Neal Adams decided to pay tribute to his new favorite comic book, Batman vs Elmer Fudd, but turning it into a half motion comic, half radio play. Adams doesn’t do a bad Elmer Fudd, though his Batman does need some work, and it’s a fun way to experience one of the more unique comic book offerings in recent memory.

Finally, watch this pre-recorded Saturday Night Live sketch that was intended for the episode hosted by Gal Gadot, but ended up being cut out of the final show due to time constraints. It’s actually better than half the sketches we saw during that episode, featuring Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett doing a cheesy 90s rap while the world goes to hell around them.