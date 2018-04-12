The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a close look behind the scenes of the creation of the extensive sets used for Isle of Dogs. Plus, watch a nearly two-hour fascinating and insightful lecture about screenwriting from the writer of The Darkest Hour, and prepare for Avengers: Infinity War with the final countdown.

A new Isle of Dogs featurette goes behind the scenes of the detailed miniature sets from the stop-motion animated adventure. The intricate pieces used to create Trash Island and the contrast with Megasaki City is wholly fascinating. Plus, you get to see the traditional time lapse videos of animators on set moving characters in the environments.

Next up, award-winning screenwriter Anthony McCarten (Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything) gave an extensive screenwriting lecture for BAFTA. He offers tips and guidance for filmmakers, including this sage advice, “If there are problems in your third act, the real problem is in your first act.”

Finally, friend of the site Jesse Carp put together this fun recut of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer by using footage from the forthcoming Marvel movie and previous installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all set to the synthesized sounds of Europe and “The Final Countdown.” If you’re somehow not pumped for the movie, you will be after you watch this.