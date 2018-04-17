The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how the weather and other elements were created in the stop-motion animated canine adventure Isle of Dogs. Plus, learn how the beloved Saturday Night Live character Stefon was created, and check out some confessions from Stephen Colbert and Cookie Monster.

So much work went into the creation of the stop-motion adventure by director Wes Anderson, and Fox Searchlight wants to show off how this mesmerizing movie came to life. This latest featurette for Isle of Dogs focuses on how animators used various materials and techniques to create the weather and various other elements needed for the story.

Since John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend, there was no better time to dive into the history of the sketch character Stefon that he created with cast member Bill Hader. Find out how the signature Ed Hardy shirt was not what John Mulaney originally envisioned for the character and more about his evolution and creation.

Finally, Stephen Colbert had another edition of his recurring Midnight Confessions segment, but this time a special guest popped up in the form of Sesame Street’s resident confectionery lover Cookie Monster. Find out what Cookie Monster has to confess in addition to eating tons of cookies alongside his good pal Stephen Colbert.