In this edition, Idris Elba reads fan fiction that was written about the Luther star himself. Plus, Jim Carrey sat down for a nearly 30-minute conversation about comedy, characters and existence at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Adult Swim released the full version of the “Fathers and Daughters” song from this past weekend’s Rick and Morty.

As part of a rather unique marketing campaign for the upcoming survival drama The Mountain Between Us, the folks at Fox Searchlight had star Idris Elba sit down to read some of the fan fiction that has been written about him on the internet. It’s just as saucy, sexy and ridiculous as you’d expect.

Jim Carrey sat down for an extended conversation at TIFF to talk about his career, including his approach to characters and comedy. And for those who have been keeping up with Jim Carrey’s publicized remarks about existentialism and life, the actor dives into some more mind-bending topics of discussion as well.

Finally, for those who loved the father-daughter episode of Rick and Morty last weekend, Adult Swim has released a full version of the hilarious ballad “Fathers and Daughters” as a music video featuring clips from the episode in question. It’s touching and hilarious all at once, and serves as continued evidence of Rick and Morty being better than ever.