The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how the visual effects wizards behind Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets created the massive city of Alpha. Plus, take way too much time to think about how bullets work on HBO’s Westworld, and see how Bruce Wayne’s charity Thanksgiving event goes wrong on Saturday Night Live.

First up, the recurring web series Illogical Conclusion at Cracked decided to take a closer look at how bullets work in the fictional theme park of Westworld in HBO’s sci-fi series of the same name. Keep an eye out for a reference to /Film as they attempt to break down how these “simmunations” work in Westworld.

Next up, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is coming to home video on November 21, so a clip from one of the featurettes focusing on the visual effects used to create the massive city of Alpha. The amount of detail that went into the creation of Alpha is impressive, and it’s a shame Valerian wasn’t a better movie, because it would be great to return to this world.

Finally, on this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Bruce Wayne’s special Thanksgiving food drive gets a little uncomfortable when some of Gotham’s residents ask the billionaire if he can tell his friend Bruce Wayne to chill out when it comes to handing out justice. It turns out Batman might be a bit of a jerk when it comes to keeping law and order in Gotham.