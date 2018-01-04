The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Tim Burton‘s sequel Batman Returns was almost a completely different movie than what ended up in theaters. Plus, watch an hour-long animation roundtable with the directors of Coco, The LEGO Batman Movie and more. And finally, see the plane sequences in Dunkirk get a special Top Gun makeover.

The YouTube channel LowRes Wünderbred takes an in-depth look at the development of Batman Returns. Tracking the film’s evolution through pre-production, find out how Tim Burton’s sequel was almost drastically different by featuring Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face, Marlon Wayans as Dick Grayson and many more differences.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter hosted one of their traditional awards season roundtables, kicking things off with animation directors Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3), Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie), Lee Unkrich (Coco), Lore Forti (Ferdinand), Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), and Tom McGrath (Baby Boss). The filmmakers talk about their individual movies, their process and much more.

Finally, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk gets a Top Gun makeover from YouTuber thatmattcaronguy, who takes footage from the aerial battle sequences featuring Tom Hardy and intercuts them with footage from the official Kenny Loggins music video for “Danger Zone.” It’s given that low quality VHS effect to make it even better.