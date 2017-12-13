The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay shows how you can use color in film like The Shape of Water and Hellboy director Guillermo del Toro. Plus, a video recap goes through the best of cinema in 2017, and James Franco reads bad video game lines as The Room director Tommy Wiseau from The Disaster Artist.

First up, if you’re an aspiring filmmaker and you like the way director Guillermo del Toro uses color in his film, this video essay from StudioBinder explains how you can follow in his footsteps. Don’t forget to see how del Toro’s use of color continues with his latest film The Shape of Water when it hits theaters later this year.

While there are plenty of year-end trailer mash-ups, MovieJerk decided to compile all of the movies and moments that stuck with him from 2017. He writes:

“Finally, after weeks of compiling the great and glorious moments of this year’s films, let me officially unveil to you my video tribute to 2017 cinema. It’s become my annual end-of-year tradition to edit a video mood-piece, paying homage to the cinematic artform, and the artists and performers who enthralled me throughout the year. This video is like Christmas to me, but way more enriching and exciting.”

Finally, during an interview with IGN, James Franco read terrible lines from videos as Tommy Wiseau. Honestly, we could listen to James Franco do this impression for hours and never get bored with it. He should read all books on tape from now on.