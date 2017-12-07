The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out an impressive fan film called Gremlins: Recall with some solid practical puppet effects. Plus, watch a video essay about the use of color in Wonder Woman, and see what happens when John Cena interns at Blue Sky Studios for a day.

Just in time for the holidays, writer/director Ryan Patrick has created this short film called Gremlins: Recall, which takes place in a world where the Mogwai from Gremlins are now common household pets. The Mogwai have suddenly been made less risky by a little shot that makes them immune to sunlight, water and being fed after midnight. Of course, something is bound to go wrong, and it certainly does. It’s an impressive piece of work that takes the original Gremlins and mixes it with the vibe of Stranger Things.

Next, Patrick (H) Willems put together a little video essay about how color is used in Wonder Woman to enhance the storytelling, and not just in a superficial way. Though some people think Wonder Woman has the same dull color palette as other DC Comics movies, this video essay makes a good argument for the movie using color better than any of Zack Snyder’s movies.

Finally, with the forthcoming release of Blue Sky Studios’ adaptation of Ferdinand coming next week, John Cena offered to help out as an intern around the offices. He answers the phones, gives people their mail, has a big lunch, and absolutely nothing goes wrong at all. Plus, cameos from Peyton Manning and Nick Jonas are shoehorned in there too.