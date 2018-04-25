The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Grease director Randal Kleiser breaks down perhaps the most famous sequence from the classic musical. Plus, Ralph Macchio dishes some secrets about the making of The Karate Kid while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Adam Savage gets to play with some of the props from the recent adaptation of Ghost in the Shell.

First up, in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary this year, director Randal Kleiser talks us through the iconic musical sequence from Grease featuring the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John duet “You’re the One That I Want.” Kleiser reveals some interesting details about the scene, including the fact that it was all choreographed in about 20 minutes since they had only just received the recording of the song shortly before shooting that day.

Next up, Ralph Macchio is making the rounds to promote the new YouTube Red series Cobra Kai, and that means waxing on and waxing off nostalgic about The Karate Kid. Macchio talks about the fact that he owns Daniel LaRusso’s headband and the trophy from the original movie, as well as the car gifted to him by Mr. Miyagi. He also talks about how they did the catching of the fly with chopsticks scene.

Finally, Adam Savage and the Tested crew dig into a props collection featuring pieces from the recent adaptation of Ghost in the Shell as they prepare to be sold in an auction that just started on April 23. Check out the video and then head over to the auction site to see if there’s anything you want.