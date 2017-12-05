The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Get Out director Jordan Peele addresses the many fan theories and observations that have been made online. Plus, see if you agree with the reasoning as to why Captain America: Civil War seemed to work better than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and check out a trailer for a new documentary about Jim Carrey‘s method acting process in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

First up, Get Out director Jordan Peele works through a series of fan theories from Reddit for a recent segment from Vanity Fair. There are some rather compelling theories and observations from fans that you might never have noticed before, and Peele is happy to address plenty of them for your pleasure.

There will always be an endless debate between the movie passionate fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe as to whether Captain America: Civil War or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice more satisfyingly tackled the story of superheroes at war. ScreenCrush makes the case for why Civil War comes out on top in this comparison, and it’s hard to argue with the points they make.

Finally, Nerdist created this trailer for a faux documentary imagining if Jim Carrey took on the same method acting process in How the Grinch Stole Christmas as he did when he played Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon. Using clips from the Netflix documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond and the live-action Dr. Seuss adaptation, this fan trailer actually makes me wish this movie was real.