The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Emilia Clarke takes you on a tour of the set of the final season of Game of Thrones. Plus, composer Michael Giacchino posted a video form behind the scenes of a scoring session for Incredibles 2, and the cast of the comedy sequel Super Troopers 2 roast each other.

To kick off a new charity campaign from Omaze, the lovely Emilia Clarke takes you on a tour of the set of Game of Thrones, However, she encounters some problems when she tries to show off anything significant since we’re talking about the final season of the show. But she does run into an old friend who is also hanging around on set.

A little @TheIncredibles end credits going down today… here’s my favorite Timpani player Mr Don Williams doing his thing… pic.twitter.com/jIhb8K5L55 — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) April 19, 2018

Next up, Michael Giacchino posted this video from behind the scenes of a scoring session for the end credits of the upcoming Incredibles 2. You can hear some bits of the Incredibles theme, but otherwise there’s nearly a full minute of new music from the animation sequel’s score that you can hear.

With Super Troopers 2 coming into theaters this weekend, the improv troupe Broken Lizard (who stars in the movie) took the time to roast each other for Vanity Fair. These guys have known each other for years so they don’t hold anything back.