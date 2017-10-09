(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Game of Thrones gets an outstanding anime style opening credits sequence. Plus, watch the cast of Agents of SHIELD goof around during production on the official gag reel. And see an adorable stop-motion animated short called B-Bot that has flairs of WALL-E in it.

First up, French animator Malec (via Uproxx) created an anime-style Game of Thrones opening sequence, complete with a wild theme song that we don’t understand at all (with the exception of little English bits here and there). It’s certainly over the top, appearing in the same style as Naruto or Bleach, but that makes it even cooler.

Agents of SHIELD cast members Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Ian De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, and Natalia Cordova-Buckley were all hanging out at New York Comc-Conthis past weekend, and with them came evidence of their humiliation on the set of the Marvel Studios series. A gag reel from the show’s fourth season shows off plenty of flubs from the cast as they mess up their lines, stumble and more.

Finally, a stop-motion animated short film from filmmaker Bryan McAdams (via Film School Rejects) delivers a story that is as touching and adorable as WALL-E. A little red robot roams the world in a post-apocalyptic future, trying to find happiness however he can. This changes things up from WALL-E as it features flashbacks to a time when the robot was played with, not unlike the characters from Toy Story. It’s just a lovely but heartbreaking little movie.