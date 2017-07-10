(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition of The Morning Watch, we’ve got a fanmade animated Game of Thrones prequel, a comparison between Spider-Man 2 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and a video essay about how Edgar Wright plays with film genres in his own movies.

This animated Game of Thrones prequel called Doom of Valyria was created by Patrick McCarthy (best known for creating the Stewie Potter YouTube series, and it basically acts as a concept pilot for a series that would focus on the Valyrian Freehold, the Targaryens, and what led to the downfall of one of Westeros’ most powerful civilizations.

The storyline is certainly one that is ripe for one of the four spin-offs that have been said to be in development, but we have no idea which route those potential shows will take (though we do know they are all prequels). Still, Patrick McCarthy spent two years putting it together, and the quality isn’t bad at all, so give it a watch and see what you think.

A new video essay from The AtZ Show focuses on how director Edgar Wright plays with genres to create original films that still have an heir of familiarity about them, becoming masterpieces in their own right, even if they’re not the kind of films that get the attention of the Academy Awards. This all stems from the fact that Edgar Wright has built a career upon original films, where even his adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs the World has more style and originality than most blockbuster films.

Our friends at ScreenCrush compare two similar scenes from Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel Spider-Man 2 and the franchise reboot sequel from 2014 The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The comparison serves as a catalyst for showing why Spider-Man 2 is one of the most respected and acclaimed comic book movies of all time and why The Amazing Spider-Man 2 got lambasted by critics and served as the straw that broke Sony’s back, convincing them to team up with Marvel Studios for a new Spider-Man that was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

