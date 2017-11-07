(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, a fun animated video puts a new spin of famous movie quotes. Plus, see video from the live Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory concert at the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, and check out a special dance-off featuring the four best friends from Stranger Things.

Animator Nick Murray Willis created this short that takes famous movie quotes and imagines them as if they were presented in a different kind of literal context. This is such a clever and quaint little animated video, and apparently Willis is already working on a follow-up, so we can’t wait to see what else he does.

Next up, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles hosted a Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory live concert featuring John Stamos as Willy Wonka, Finn Wolfhard as Charlie Bucket, Richard Kind as Grandpa Joe and Weird Al Yankovic as all of the Oompa Loompas. Above you can watch John Stamos singing “Pure Imagination” or you can check out “Golden Ticket” or the Mike Teevee Oompa Loompa song.

Finally, last week Jimmy Fallon had Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp on The Tonight Show and challenged them to a dance-off appropriately called The Upside Get Down. Not only do the kids have a blast, but it’s crazy to see how much they’ve grown in the time since the second season was shot.