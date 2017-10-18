(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see a trailer for The Empire Strikes Back cut in the style of the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Plus, watch a video essay diving into The Prestige and the magic of movies, and see how a Geostorm prank is played on some unsuspecting taxi cab passengers.

First up, The Unusual Suspect has created a new trailer mash-up cuttng footage from The Empire Strikes Back with the music and editing style of the most recent trailer for Star Wars: the Last Jedi. The way it frames the big reveal from the first Star Wars sequel manages to tease it without spoiling it for any unsuspecting first-time viewers.

Next up, a video essay from Jack’s Movie Reviews lays out the popular comparison of the structure of Christopher Nolan‘s The Prestige to the real-life structure of a magic act. It’s not a new revelation, but it’s laid out succinctly and clearly for those who may not have heard this reading of the film before.

Finally, some viral marketing for Geostorm uses a fake news broadcast inside of a taxi to trick unsuspecting passengers into believing some kind of freak snowstorm has hit New York City during the summer. It’s not quite as satisfying as you’d hope, but it’s still fairly amusing.