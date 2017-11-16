The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out more about how the total misfire of a movie called The Room found an audience by way of surprising word of mouth. Plus, find out how accurately Hollywood has represented the capabilities of elevators on film, and see how the adorable creature Okja was brought to life in the Netflix original movie.

First up, leading up to the release of The Disaster Artist, find out how the cult favorite movie The Room found an audience despite being one of the worst movies ever made. In fact, it was the awful nature of the movie that convinced audiences that they needed to see it to believe it. This video by Alex Berman discusses how the movie became a surprise success in the strangest way.

The folks at CineFix talked to an expert elevator technician to find out what Hollywood has been getting right and wrong when it comes to their depiction of elevators. Can you slide down the elevator cables? Can an elevator chop of your head? Is there a hatch at the top that I can escape through? Find out in this video!

Finally, a featurette from Netflix shows how visual effects brought the lovable creature Okja to life in Bong Joon-Ho‘s movie of the same name. See what they used on set to represent Okja and how visual effects made the hunted animal feel like a real, tangible life form.