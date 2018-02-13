The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this special Early Man edition, Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and Maisie Williams make their own models for a certain character in the Aardman Animation film. Plus, watch as they record their dialogue and tour the various intricate sets used for the stop-motion adventure.

First up, Aardman’s model maker Jim Parkyn sits down with Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams as they each try to create their own cast model of the character Hognob. As you might expect, it’s not all that easy to create the cartoonish characters Aardman Animation is famous for.

Next up, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams visit the various departments working on Early Man and see how their characters are brought to life. Director Nick Park accompanies them for their “Grand Day Out” as various crew members show them the process of making a stop-motion animated movie as only Aardman can.

Finally, see what Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams do best by watching them record ssome of their dialogue and explain who each of their characters are in the movie. What I love about this featurette is that it shows each of them arent just using their normal voices for this movie, but really throwing themselves into a character that doesn’t sound like any of them at all.

If you haven’t watched the most recent trailer for Early Man, you can do that right here.