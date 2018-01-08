The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a documentary short takes a look at an incredible collection of letterpress plates used to create movie advertisements in newspapers. Plus, find out about a Jurassic Park 25th anniversary contest, and watch a trailer for a gritty adaptation of The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Filmmaker Adam Roffman directed and produced this documentary short called The Collection, which follows two friends, DJ Ginsberg and Marilyn Wagner, and their discovery of an astonishing and unique collection of movie memorabilia: over 40,000 printer blocks and 20,000 printer plates used to create the original newspaper advertisements for virtually every movie released in the United States from the silent period through 1984, when newspapers stopped using the letterpress format.

Next up, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the original Jurassic Park, fans can partake in a context to create their favorite scenes from the 1993 movie in order to win some cool prizes. If you want to find out more, you can check out the official website for the contest right here.

Finally, the beloved children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar gets a gritty movie adaptation along the lines of Sin City. It’s pretty much exactly the kind of adaptation that we’ve come to expect from Hollywood at this point, and we wouldn’t be surprised if executive already tried to make this happen. In fact, it might be in the works already.