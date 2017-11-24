The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a much closer look at the Easter eggs in the Deadpool 2 teaser trailer. Plus, watch a Thor: Ragnarok featurette showing off the amazing work that Weta Workshop did in creating the various pieces of armor and weapons and watch a video essay examining how Logan and Children of Men treat their protagonists on the path to redemption.

First up, since the footage in the Deadpool 2 trailer goes by so quickly, Mr. Sunday Movies takes a deep dive into all the Easter eggs and details that you might have missed the first time around. There are very small hints of what’s to come in the sequel and several references for the more hardcore fans out there.

Next up, the talented folks at Weta Workshop put together a featurette detailing the work that went into creating the armored wardrobe and weapons for Thor: Ragnarok. This included making armor for the Hulk and a big foam suit for director Taika Waititi to wear on set so he could get into character as the rock warrior Korg.

Finally, Lessons from a Screenplay takes a closer look at Logan and Children of Men, showing how each of the movies features a reluctant hero pressured into a dangerous journey in an environment where there seems to be no hope for the future from the very beginning. By starting the story at what appears to be the end for these characters, the films establish where our characters will end up at the conclusion of the movie.