The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Conan O’Brien becomes Dwayne Johnson‘s stunt double with a special Rampage twist. Plus, James Corden does A Wrinkle in Time 4D with cast members from the Disney fantasy, and a video essay points out some problems with the cinematography and editing of David Letterman‘s Netflix series.

First up, Conan O’Brien thinks that he can match the strength and toughness of Dwayne Johnson and trains with the wrestler turned actor to become his stunt double. They even get an incredible convincing white gorilla to get in on the action, and we can only imagine how expensive that was.

James Corden got together with the cast of A Wrinkle in Time, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and newcomer Storm Reid to deliver a live, abridged version of the movie to a live audience at the Pacific Grove theater in Los Angeles. But hopefully they got to finish the actual movie too.

Thomas Flight put together a video essay pointing out some problems with the cinematography and editing of David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. On of the issues stems from having too many cameras with too many different constantly changing angles that never let the audience get used to the cuts so they can be engaged in the show.