The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this special Christmas edition, watch James Franco play a young Santa Claus in one of several parody trailers for a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie marathon. Plus, get a look at a rather impressive Star Wars-themed Christmas light display, and James Corden does a special holiday edition of Carpool Karaoke.

First up, this Saturday Night Live sketch was intended for last weekend’s episode starring James Franco, but it got cut for time. It’s kind of a shame, because this sketch is better than some of the sketches that made it to air last night. The other sad thing is that it’s not hard to imagine these being real Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

Next up, get into a bit of a different Christmas spirit with this Star Wars light show featuring a dubstep EDM cover of “The Imperial March” synchronized with the display. If you happen to be in downtown San Antonio, Texas at Dignowity Park, you can check it out in-person yourself.

Finally, James Corden hopped back in the car for a special Christmas Carpool Karaoke, featuring Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson. It’s a fun way to get into the holiday spirit before Christmas comes this weekend.