In this edition, a new video essay explores how Ridley Scott combined the thematic elements of classic film noir and mixed them into a sci-fi, dystopian future. Plus, watch a suspenseful horror short called Where Is It as the Halloween month of October inches closer, and see what wackiness Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are up to now on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

A new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay looks at how Blade Runner doesn’t insignificantly echo the tropes of film noir from decades passed, but rather uses them to express the complex morality at the heart of the dystopian sci-fi world in which the story unfolds. It’s the perfect primer before Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters next week.

Since Halloween is just around the corner, why not spend a few minutes scaring yourself with this suspenseful horror short Where Is It from directors Zak White and Todd Spence. We’ve seen FaceTime used to create tension and suspense before, but this one is particularly impressive because it’s done with what appears to be only two cuts on the primary FaceTime camera, and only when the camera is flipped from front-facing mode to selfie mode.

Finally, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to talk about a sensitive subject. Tim Heidecker has been going through a divorce, and the only thing that has helped him cope is clowning around with his pal Eric Wareheim. It’s all part of a new show that they plan to bring to Broadway, one that combines clowning around with warning children about the struggles of divorce.