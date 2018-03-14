The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a batch of featurettes take us behind the scenes of the upcoming sci-fi sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, SyFy’s brand new Superman prequel series Krypton, and Netflix’s reboot of the classic space adventure series Lost in Space.

This Krypton featurette is airing as a television special on SyFy. Not only does it tease the forthcoming premiere of the Superman prequel series coming to the cable channel, but it also dives into the history of the DC Comics superhero, talks about the various stories that have expanded his mythology, and shows plenty of new footage. Krypton premieres on March 21, 2018.

Netflix has released a new featurette for their update of Lost in Space that focuses on the Robinson family and the journey that takes a wrong turn across the universe. They find themselves exploring stunning new worlds, but they have no idea where they are. It looks expensive, but hopefully it’ll be worth Netflix’s money. Lost in Space debuts on April 13, 2018.

Finally, a new Pacific Rim Uprising featurette sets the stage for the sequel. It gives us a timeframe for how much time has passed since the first movie, how humans have better prepared themselves if the giant monsters known as kaiju ever return, and just how much giant robot vs monster action fans will get later this month. The movie hits theaters on March 23, 2018.