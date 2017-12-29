The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, famed street artist Banksy teams up with Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle for a satirical nativity play. Plus, see how LEGO fan films from years before influenced The LEGO Movie, and hear the Rick and Morty theme get a jazzy new post-modern jukebox cover.

If you’ve got a spare hour today, and you’re still feeling a little like Christmas, then you might want to check out this documentary called The Alternativity. It’s all about how street artist Banksy and filmmaker Danny Boyle teamed up to create a satirical nativity play that was put on at Banksy’s hotel at the West Bank Barrier this holiday season.

Next up, this video might be a little old, but it’s new to us. Vox takes a look at how LEGO fan films from decades ago influenced the style and direction of The LEGO Movie in 2014. These fan films are called Brickfilms, and the little community behind them served as a foundation from which animators took cues to build their more sophisticated LEGO universe.

Finally, musician Scott Bradlee, better known as the leader of Postmodern Jukebox, has delivered a jazzy rendition of the Rick and Morty theme song. The result is a januty tune that wouldn’t feel out of place in a jazz club in the 1920s.