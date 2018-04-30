The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see if you caught some of the Easter eggs and comic book references scattered throughout Avengers: Infinity War. Plus, a Collateral video essay explores how the screenplay expertly executes a character who is in conflict with himself, and check out a trailer for the Rick and Morty virtual reality experience available on PlayStation.

Mr. Sunday Movies took the time to run through a bunch of the Easter eggs and comic book references that you can spot in Avengers: Infinity War. However, don’t watch this video if you haven’t seen the movie and you want to avoid spoilers, because this video does not shy away from plenty of details from throughout the entire movie.

Collateral is a fantastic thriller that features Tom Cruise delivering a surprisingly subdued performance as an assassin who has an unfortunate encounter with an unsuspecting cab driver played by Jamie Foxx. A new video essay from Lessons from a Screenplay explores how the script provides “a great example of how a protagonist’s facade is slowly stripped away as their inner self is forced to rise, and what happens when these two sides of the character collide at the midpoint of the story.”

Finally, take a peek at some gameplay footage from the new Rick and Morty virtual reality game Virtual Rick-ality available on PlayStation. It’s a little jarring to see these characters in a three-dimensional space like this, but it looks like one of the more entertaining games you can play in VR.