The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out an impressive virtual build of of an Aliens roller coaster. Plus, watch as director Alexander Payne breaks down a scene from Downsizing, and see how much better the DC Extended Universe would have been if Superman had a mustache the entire time.

First up, YouTube user Hin Nya created a build of a virtual roller coaster in a video game called Planet Coaster that captures the spirit of Aliens. What’s cool is that the ride isn’t a theme park attraction trying to recreate all the set pieces as if they were Ripley. Instead, the roller coaster replicates the style, ambiance, vibe and pacing of the movie with influences from the progression of the action in the movie. Watch the video and you’ll see what I mean.

Director Alexander Payne narrates a scene from his film Downsizing and provides a new perspective on what unfolds with Matt Damon and Hong Chau. However, if you’re worried about ruining anything for yourself, this scene is from halfway through the movie, so don’t watch if you’d rather go into the movie blind.

Finally, Darth Blender put together this genius music video of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” featuring Superman with a mustache. Since the mustache makes Superman look like Freddie Mercury, this music video is perfect on concept alone, but it’s the editing that really makes it shine.