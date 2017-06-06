Frank Darabont adapted Stephen King’s novella, The Mist, into a dramatic and suspenseful horror movie back in 2007. He made one major departure with the ending that left moviegoers either shaken or irritated. The deviation from King’s ambiguous ending is a masterful surprise, one the Spike television series hopefully won’t try to replicate with a new ensemble of characters.

About two weeks away from the premiere of the series based on King’s novella, SpikeTV has released a new extended look at Christian Torpe‘s horror series.

The Mist isn’t the first show Dimension TV has produced based on one of their popular titles. They remade Scream for television with MTV, and just last week it was reported they’re working on a Sin City television show. Dimension TV’s new adaptation of King’s story has the same basic premise: a small town gets engulfed in mist, which some nasty monsters are lurking around in. Of course, the monsters aren’t all creatures from another dimension. Some of these monsters will be set loose in a shopping mall or a church, not just a grocery store (the primary location of the novella and original film).

There’s no David Drayton (Thomas Jane) or Mrs. Carmody (Marcia Gay Harden), but a new character or two may bear a few similarities to them.

The trailer doesn’t pack as much monster action as one would maybe hope. It looks like they’ve given the creatures a new look, making them more like insects, but maybe there’s more in the mist this trailer isn’t showing. On a television budget, it’s probably not easy to get too many special effects shots like the giant anthropoid beast from the ending of Darabont’s film. Over 10 episodes, maybe the series will rely a bit more on character than the creatures. Few of them stand out in the trailer, but maybe they – and the show itself – will surprise us this month.

Here’s the synopsis:

Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST has been re-imagined for television by Executive Producer and Writer Christian Torpe and produced by TWC-Dimension Television. The story centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world, and in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

The Mist premieres on June 22.