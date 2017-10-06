The Man in the High Castle, Amazon’s adaptation of a short story by Philip K. Dick, debuted a new clip from season 3 at NYCC today. It reveals the continuing complex mythology of the series, full of multiple worlds. Watch the Man in the High Castle season 3 NYCC clip below.

The Man in the High Castle presents an alternate history where the Nazis won World War II and fascism has swept the world. When Philip K. Dick published the book that inspired the show in 1962, this might have seemed like a somewhat fictional idea. Now, I’m not so sure. The Amazon adaptation of Dick’s story is about to enter its third season, and a clip from the new season that premiered at NYCC reveals that the show has gone far beyond a tale of an alternate history and into something with more sci-fi implications.

The Man In the High Castle Season 3 NYCC Clip

In the new Man in the High Castle NYCC clip (via Deadline), Rufus Sewell’s character, Obergruppenfuhrer John Smith, arrives in a lab and is given first-hand proof of the existence of other worlds; other worlds that may contain alternate versions of everyone in Smith’s world. It’s not exactly the most inviting of clips – if you’re unfamiliar with the show, you’ll likely have no idea what’s even going on here. But it’s a good presentation of the ways The Man in the High Castle is opening up its premise into new possibilities.

When The Man in the High Castle was renewed for season 3 at the beginning of the year, Eric Overmyer (Bosch) was announced as the new showrunner. Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files) served as showrunner for season 1, but when Spotnitz left the show in season 2, Amazon didn’t replace him and instead let the show operate as a “republic.” Obviously, that idea didn’t last too long.

Joe Lewis, Amazon Studios’ head of comedy and drama, said the following about the show’s third season:

As timely as ever, the exploration of characters at a dark point for humanity has provided incredible stories for two seasons. Eric and his team are doing an incredible job crafting stories about the inner lives of those who struggle to do good in a world that is not. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Season 3 to customers in 2017.

At the Man in the High Castle NYCC panel, Isa Dick Hackett, Philip K. Dick’s daughter and executive producer of The Man in the High Castle, offered the following: “[Philip K. Dick] said 40 years ago, ‘The enemy is fascism wherever it exists,’ and that will be what we dive deep into with our storytelling.”

No date for The Man in the High Castle season 3 has been announced yet, but it’s expected some time before the end of 2017.