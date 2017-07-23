Everyone who enjoyed The LEGO Movie saw the animated building brick world become even bigger with The LEGO Batman Movie earlier this year. Now it will expand into a totally different arena with yet another LEGO branded adventure.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie takes one of the building brick company’s most popular toylines, one that already has its own animated series on TV, and brings the action to the big screen with a completely new story and an all-star comedy cast. A new trailer debuted during San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and it has the same humor and creativity as the previous LEGO movies. Watch it below!

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Trailer

Unlike The LEGO Batman Movie, this new LEGO adventure doesn’t really have any ties to The LEGO Movie, though it seems to live in the same imaginative universe, albeit in a completely different part of that world. The movie also stands independently from The LEGO Ninjago TV series that already exists, so it’s accessible for people of all ages.

Easily the best part of the trailer is the introduction of a new villain, a real “giant” cat named Meowthra. Clearly there will be a riff on the kaiju monsters from cinema’s history when this cat starts wreaking havoc on the city. It also plays into the dichotomy between the LEGO world and the real world that exists around them, as we saw in The LEGO Movie.

Apparently the cat isn’t the only element that will be real in the movie, because producer Dan Lin said during a Comic-Con panel this weekend that there would be real grass, water and trees in the movie, and maybe some other surprise real world elements that pop up. Lin said, “Like in the first one, you had the Kragle, and you’ll see we’ve taken that to the next level.”

Dave Franco, Michael Pena, Zach Woods, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani and Abbi Jacobson all lend their voices as the ninja ensemble, but Franco’s character does the heavy lifting since his father is the villain Lord Garmadon (voiced by Justin Theroux). But the ninjas will get hep from Master Wu, voiced by Jackie Chan, who also worked with a martial arts team to perform action sequences that will be animated over for the movie.



The LEGO Ninjago Movie is directed by Charlie Bean (Tron: Uprising) with The LEGO Movie‘s Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Dan Lin, and Roy Lee serving as producers.

If you want to see more from The LEGO Ninjago movie, check out the previous trailer right here.

In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is in theaters September 22, 2017.