The LEGO Batman Movie is in theaters right now, and if you haven’t taken the time to experience the exquisite joy that comes from watching this great piece of Dark Knight cinema, you should fix that immediately. As our own Jacob Hall pointed out, the movie is basically a road map for being a better fan, not just of Batman, but of anything. Furthermore, it’s a movie that has a lot of fun, including plenty of references and jokes made at the expense of the rest of the Batman movies and TV shows.

Along with referencing all the Batman that came before it, The LEGO Batman Movie also lets Batman do something that he’s never really done on the big screen before. In the end credits sequence of the movie, LEGO Batman and his crew of new friends and familiar villains participate in what is basically a big poppy music video, complete with Will Arnett delivering a Batman rap. Warner Bros. has officially released the LEGO Batman Movie end credits scene online for you and your kids to watch over and over again until you get sick of that song.

While “Friends Are Family” isn’t anywhere near as catchy or funny as “Everything Is Awesome” from The LEGO Movie, it’s undoubtedly a catchy song that kids who see the movie will love. Plus, it has a lovely little message at the core of it. The real appeal is knowing that you can’t see Batman’s Rogues Gallery dancing in unison together anywhere else. In fact, it’s really kind of miraculous that it even happened for this movie.

On the other hand, if you weren’t as big of a fan of the end credits as you were the opening sequence, featuring Batman battling all his signature villains to his own self-referencing theme song, you could also take the time to just watch a big chunk of that sequence, which has also been made available online:

The LEGO Batman Movie is in theaters everywhere right now, so go see it.